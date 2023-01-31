Haynes & Boone Signs 24,721 SF Office Lease Expansion in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Law firm Haynes & Boone LLP has signed a 24,721-square-foot office lease expansion at Harwood No. 14, a building in Dallas that is under construction and set to open later this year. The firm now occupies about 149,000 square feet within The Harwood District, which spans 19 blocks in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. John Lee, Hannah Mesh and Kelly Whaley internally represented the landlord, Harwood International, in the lease negotiations. Andy Leatherman and Brad Selner of JLL represented the tenant.