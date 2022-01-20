Hazel Equity Buys 261-Unit Multifamily Property in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Hazel Equity plans to implement a value-add program at Cranbrook Forest, a 261-unit apartment community in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Hazel Equity has purchased Cranbrook Forest, a 261-unit multifamily property in northwest Houston. Built in 1983, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 829 square feet. The amenity package consists of a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, playground and a computer lab. The seller was an affiliate of New York City-based Lone Star Capital Group. Bob Heard, Teresa Lowery, Todd Stewart, Chip Nash, Cindy Cooke, Brad Cooke, Chris Roach and Matt Roach of Colliers brokered the deal. Cranbrook Forest was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale.