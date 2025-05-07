Hazen Enterprises Sells Medical Office Building in Tucson, Arizona for $5.5M

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Hazen Enterprises has completed the disposition of a single-tenant medical office building located at 4881 Grant Road in Tucson. Elliot Bay Medical Properties Holdings III LLC purchased the asset for $5.5 million. Pain Institute of Southern Arizona fully occupies the 15,000-square-foot property on a long-term lease. Originally constructed in 2008 and renovated in 2024, the property includes 58 surface and 20 covered parking spaces. Travis Ives, Gino Lollio and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield’s U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets team represented the seller and Bryce Horner of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR provided local advisory services for the deal.