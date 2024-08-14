Hazen & Sawyer Inks 44,000 SF Office Lease Extension in Manhattan’s Times Square

NEW YORK CITY — Hazen & Sawyer has inked a 44,000-square-foot office lease extension at 498 Seventh Ave. in Manhattan’s Times Square area. The engineering firm will continue to house its headquarters across the entire 11th floor of the 960,000-square-foot building through 2035. Curtis Dean of CD Commercial Real Estate Services represented Hazen & Sawyer, which has been a tenant at the building since 1999, in the lease negotiations. Matt Coudert and Andrew Conrad internally represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons.