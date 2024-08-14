Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Hazen & Sawyer Inks 44,000 SF Office Lease Extension in Manhattan’s Times Square

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Hazen & Sawyer has inked a 44,000-square-foot office lease extension at 498 Seventh Ave. in Manhattan’s Times Square area. The engineering firm will continue to house its headquarters across the entire 11th floor of the 960,000-square-foot building through 2035. Curtis Dean of CD Commercial Real Estate Services represented Hazen & Sawyer, which has been a tenant at the building since 1999, in the lease negotiations. Matt Coudert and Andrew Conrad internally represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons.

You may also like

Interra Capital Acquires 600,000 SF Historic Esperson Complex...

DSV Global Transport & Logistics Signs 355,000 SF...

Capital Properties Receives $19M Loan for Refinancing of...

Finmarc Management Purchases Northern Virginia Office Portfolio for...

SJC Ventures Completes Phase II of West Ashley...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $5M Permanent Loan for Shopping...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Sheetz...

Gantry Secures $21.4M Refinancing for Creative Office Property...

US Foods Leases Space at 10-Acre Industrial Outdoor...