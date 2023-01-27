REBusinessOnline

HBK Capital Signs 16,428 SF Office Lease at 452 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — HBK Capital Management has signed a 16,428-square-foot office lease at 452 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The alternative investment firm will occupy the entire 22nd floor at the 30-story building. Paul Glickman, Ben Bass, Kristen Morgan and Kate Roush of JLL represented the landlord, Property & Building Corp. Ltd., in the lease negotiations. Silvio Petrillo and Tamika Kramer of CBRE represented the tenant.

