HBL Towing Signs 121,105 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based firm HBL Towing & Recovery has signed a 121,105-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 5200 E. Grand Ave. in Dallas. Canon Shoults and Josh Barnes represented the landlord, Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments, on an internal basis. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.