HCA Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, N.C., an expansion of Trident Medical Center, will comprise 80,000 square feet and clinical offices including cardiology, neurology and orthopedics departments. (Rendering courtesy of Baker Barrios Architects)
HCA Healthcare Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF Medical Facility in North Charleston, South Carolina

by John Nelson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has broken ground on HCA Trident Medical Center, an 80,000-square-foot medical facility located in North Charleston.

Designed by Baker Barrios Architects, the four-story building — which is an expansion of Trident Medical Center — will include clinical offices for HCA Healthcare’s cardiology, neurology and orthopedics departments, as well as a cardiac rehabilitation center and hospital administrative spaces. It is also designed to accommodate a 40,000-square-foot vertical expansion with two additional floors.

Baker Barrios has designed approximately 20 projects for HCA Healthcare, one of the country’s largest healthcare providers.

