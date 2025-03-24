HCA Healthcare Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF Medical Facility in North Charleston, South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has broken ground on HCA Trident Medical Center, an 80,000-square-foot medical facility located in North Charleston.

Designed by Baker Barrios Architects, the four-story building — which is an expansion of Trident Medical Center — will include clinical offices for HCA Healthcare’s cardiology, neurology and orthopedics departments, as well as a cardiac rehabilitation center and hospital administrative spaces. It is also designed to accommodate a 40,000-square-foot vertical expansion with two additional floors.

Baker Barrios has designed approximately 20 projects for HCA Healthcare, one of the country’s largest healthcare providers.