VERRADO, ARIZ. — HCCJ Family Partners has broken ground on Sunrise Market, a 35,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Verrado, roughly 30 miles west of Phoenix.

Tenants at the property, which is currently 65 percent pre-leased, will include Copper & Sage, Bobazona, Bosa Donut and Honey Nail.

James DeCremer, Matt Milinovich, Alec Miller and Drew Sampson of Avison Young manage leasing at the project on behalf of HCCJ. Construction is scheduled for completion in January 2024.