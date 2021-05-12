HCHC, KFA Complete 74-Unit Florence Mills Affordable Apartments in South Central Los Angeles

The Florence Mills Apartments features 74 apartments restricted to residents earning low-, very low- and extremely low-income levels. (Photography credit: Jim Simmons)

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood Community Housing Corp. (HCHC) and KFA, a full-service architecture and design firm, have completed The Florence Mills Apartments, a mixed-use affordable housing development located at the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Florence Mills features 74 apartments, 5,000 square feet of commercial space along Central Avenue, and an open, landscaped public plaza.

The four-story building features 13 one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom apartments, 24 three-bedroom units, community and common areas, underground parking, four laundry rooms and secure access to the building. The units are restricted to households at low-, very low- and extremely low-income levels with rents set between $507 and $1,171 per month.

The property is set to obtain LEED Platinum certification and features drought-tolerant landscaping, locally sourced materials, high-efficiency lighting, Energy Star appliances and low-flow fixtures.

Young Musicians Foundation has leased the commercial space, which is located in the corner plaza with roll-up doors. Through a partnership between HCHC and Young Musicians Foundation, residents of Florence Mills and Paul R. Williams apartments are able to attend free music classes, music technology and recording lab, concerts, workshops and multi-disciplinary arts programming.