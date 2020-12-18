REBusinessOnline

HDA Architects Completes Design of 184-Unit Multifamily Development in St. Louis

This rendering shows plans for the proposed project at 1901 Washington Ave.

ST. LOUIS — HDA Architects, a Green Street company, has completed the design of a 184-unit multifamily development in downtown St. Louis. The proposed project would be built at 1801 Washington Ave. and include 7,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space as well as a 220-stall parking garage. Plans call for a mix of studios and one-bedroom units. Project costs are estimated at $32 million and construction is expected to begin in the second or third quarter of 2021. King Realty is the developer.

