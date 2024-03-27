HDA Architects Designs Renovation Plan for 87,930 SF St. Louis Jewish Community Center Building

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — The St. Louis Jewish Community Center has selected HDA Architects to complete a renovation design for its Marilyn Fox Building in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. Plans call for a new adult day center, locker rooms, lobby and gathering space. The gymnasium, fitness center and early childhood center, along with the building’s exterior, will also be revamped. Additional improvements will include expanded kitchen facilities, dedicated pickleball courts and infrastructure upgrades such as security and communications systems. Originally constructed in 1996, the 87,930-square-foot building previously underwent a minor renovation in 2008.

Construction is slated to begin in mid-April and to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. ISC Contracting is the general contractor. Additional project partners include Avison Young, ODA studio, KPFF Consulting Engineers, Engenuity, Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers and Landscape Technologies.