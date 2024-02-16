HDA Architects in St. Louis Returns to Sole Ownership

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based HDA Architects is refocusing on its core business in a move that returns sole ownership of the company to HDA President Jack Holleran under a new name, HDA Design. In 2020, Green Street Real Estate Ventures acquired HDA.

As part of the transition, HDA’s leadership team will work alongside Holleran. In August 2023, HDA promoted four key employees as part of its strategic plan. Patrick Holleran and Brice Zickuhr were named senior principals, and Josh Goodman and Kent Wagster were named principals. The firm currently has active projects in 12 states across the beverage wholesaler, industrial/distribution, adaptive reuse, office/commercial, automotive, multifamily, mixed-use and hospitality sectors. HDA is currently reviewing opportunities to relocate its headquarters within the St. Louis area. The new office will be designed by the firm.