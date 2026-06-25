HDA, ISC Contracting Complete Renovation of St. Louis Jewish Community Center’s Marilyn Fox Building

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Architect HDA and ISC Contracting have completed a comprehensive renovation of the St. Louis Jewish Community Center’s Marilyn Fox Building in Chesterfield. The 87,930-square-foot renovation project reimagined the longstanding community hub with expanded amenities, modernized spaces and enhanced accessibility.

Originally constructed in 1996 with a minor renovation in 2008, the Marilyn Fox Building has long served as a place for community recreation in West St. Louis County. HDA partnered with the St. Louis Jewish Community Center to breathe new life into the facility. The project included the addition of a new Adult Day Center with capacity for 36 participants as well as new locker rooms, a redesigned lobby and gathering space and upgraded infrastructure systems. Additional improvements included renovations to the gymnasium, fitness center and Early Childhood Center along with expanded kitchen facilities, dedicated pickleball courts, upgraded security and communications systems and exterior enhancements.

Construction began in April 2024. The facility remained operational throughout the construction process. ODA Studio served as the interior designer.