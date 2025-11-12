HDA Leads 325,000 SF Adaptive Reuse Project for Gulf Distributing in Downtown Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, ALA. — HDA has announced the completion of the new headquarters for Gulf Distributing in downtown Mobile. The project was an adaptive reuse of the vacant Press-Register Building, a 1950s-era printing press, into a 325,000-square-foot beverage distribution facility.

HDA’s design included renovating 225,290 square feet of existing space, an 85,040-square-foot warehouse expansion, a new 4,960-square-foot vehicle maintenance facility and a 9,166-square-foot covered cooperage for the production of barrels and tubs. Other members of the project team were not released.

Founded in 1973, Gulf Distributing is a beer distributor that operates across Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Mississippi. The family-owned company employs approximately 1,300 people and partners with more than 140 suppliers.