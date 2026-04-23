HDA Leads Historic Renovation of Liberty Hospital Building in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — HDA is serving as the architect for the historic renovation of 4500 Washington, a four-story building in St. Louis that was originally constructed in the 1920s as Liberty Hospital. The first osteopathic hospital in the city, the building later evolved into a neighborhood hub for youth programs, gatherings and support services. Today, MBG is transforming the property into 31 apartment units, a dedicated community space for veterans and a revitalized neighborhood hub.

The building’s history is deeply intertwined with Leo Hardin Sr., a Korean War veteran and longtime pastor of Christ Temple First Church located across the street. Through the leadership of his son, Jeff Hardin, the building is entering a new chapter. The goal is to return the property to its original role, serving as a place of care, belonging and community connection. The dedicated space for veterans will serve as a tribute to Hardin Sr.