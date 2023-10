VANCOUVER, WASH. — HDA Partners has purchased Y Plaza, a shopping property in Vancouver, from Slosar Properties for $3.6 million.

Located at 14602-14612 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Y Plaza features 22,200 square feet of retail space.

Deborah Ewing of Fuller Group Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, while Eric Garske of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.