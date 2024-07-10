Wednesday, July 10, 2024
The cross-dock facility for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics will feature 32-foot clear heights, 100 dock doors, one drive-in door and parking for 364 trucks and 138 cars. (Rendering courtesy of HDA)
HDA to Design 385,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro Charleston for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — St. Louis-based HDA has been selected to design a new 385,000-square-foot distribution center in Summerville for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, an intermodal trucking provider. The developer of the build-to-suit project is Equity Industrial Partners, and Frampton Construction is serving as the development’s general contractor.

Situated on a 48-acre site northwest of Charleston, the cross-dock facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 100 dock doors, one drive-in door and parking for 364 trucks and 138 cars. Additionally, the property will include two office spaces with private and open work areas, a conference room, breakrooms, restrooms and a locker room. Site work began for the project in January and is expected to wrap up in January 2025.

