HDA to Design 385,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro Charleston for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — St. Louis-based HDA has been selected to design a new 385,000-square-foot distribution center in Summerville for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, an intermodal trucking provider. The developer of the build-to-suit project is Equity Industrial Partners, and Frampton Construction is serving as the development’s general contractor.

Situated on a 48-acre site northwest of Charleston, the cross-dock facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 100 dock doors, one drive-in door and parking for 364 trucks and 138 cars. Additionally, the property will include two office spaces with private and open work areas, a conference room, breakrooms, restrooms and a locker room. Site work began for the project in January and is expected to wrap up in January 2025.