PARKER, COLO. — Health Dimensions Group (HDG), along with co-owners Ellipsis and Invesque, has opened Terra Bluffs, an assisted living and memory care community in Parker.

The property is located southeast of Denver. Details such as the number of units were not disclosed.

HDG provides oversight of the community’s day-to-day operations. Ellipsis is the project developer for the care community and Invesque is the project’s investment partner.