Headline Solar Leases 15,000 SF for New Headquarters at Bell Works Chicagoland

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus in Hoffman Estates.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Headline Solar has leased 15,000 square feet of office space for its new headquarters at Bell Works Chicagoland in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates. Bell Works is a $200 million redevelopment of the former AT&T campus. Headline Solar, a Midwest-based solar company, is relocating from a roughly 3,500-square-foot office at 1750 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Gregg Espach, Patrick Kobilca and Bryant McKenzie of Vestian represented Headline Solar in the lease negotiations. The 10-year lease included flexible terms, buildout allowances, the right to scale occupancy and swing space to house employees while the buildout was being completed, according to Vestian. Headline Solar is set to move into its new space by the end of this month.

