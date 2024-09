PASADENA, TEXAS — San Antonio-based Headwall Investments has purchased the 29,114-square-foot Fairmont Crossing Retail Center in Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. The unanchored strip center was built in phases on a 3.3-acre site between 2008 and 2012. The tenant roster includes Red Wing Shoes, Thriveworks, Just Love Coffee, Kirkwood Medical Associates and Fidelity National Title. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.