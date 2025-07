SPRING, TEXAS — San Antonio-based Headwall Investments has purchased Shops on Gosling, a 34,613-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Built in 2019, the center is home to tenants such as Shipley Do-Nuts, Tune Up Salon, Capital Title, Fajita Pete’s and Center Court Pizza & Brew. Chace Henke and Micha van Marcke of Edge Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Dillon Hurley of Argali CRE represented Headwall Investments.