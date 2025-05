FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Antonio-based Headwall Investments has purchased River District Plaza, a retail strip center in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the center was built in 2020 and totals 5,920 square feet. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants: Wingstop, No Place Like Home and Rustic on the River. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.