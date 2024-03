SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between two locally based firms, Headwall Investments and SageView Partners, has purchased The Colonnade Retail Center in San Antonio. The 126,549-square-foot shopping center sits on a 5.4-acre site on the city’s northwest side. Tenants at The Colonnade include Firehouse Subs, Great Clips, The Honey Baked Ham Co., First Watch and PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.