Move-ins at Aspendale Centennial in Centennial, Colo., are scheduled to begin this October.
Headwaters Begins Preleasing 172-Unit Active Adult Community in Centennial, Colorado

by Amy Works

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Headwaters Group has begun preleasing at Aspendale Centennial, the owner’s first community under its new Aspendale active adult brand. Greystar will operate the community on behalf of Headwaters. Totaling 203,653 square feet, Aspendale Centennial in Centennial features 172 apartments across four stories. Move-ins are scheduled to begin this October. Amenities at the property include a two-story clubhouse with a fitness room, art and activity areas, and gathering spaces. Other amenities include a lap pool, spa and community garden.

