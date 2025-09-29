Monday, September 29, 2025
Headwaters Begins Preleasing at 172-Unit Active Adult Community in Northglenn, Colorado

by Amy Works

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Headwaters has begun pre-leasing at Aspendale Northglenn, the owner and developer’s new active adult community in Northglenn. This project marks the second Colorado location for the newly launched Aspendale brand. Headwaters broke ground on the development in April 2024. Scheduled to begin move-ins in early 2026, the community will total 172 apartments across four stories. The property will also feature an 8,800-square-foot clubhouse, which will offer lifestyle programming, wellness spaces and gathering areas. 

