Headwaters Group Launches New Aspendale Active Adult Brand

DENVER — Headwaters Group, a Denver-based real estate owner and developer, has launched a new active adult brand. Dubbed Aspendale, the brand will serve residents age 55 and older at a portfolio of communities across Colorado and the western United States.

The current Aspendale portfolio comprises four communities scheduled to open between late 2025 and mid-2026. Located in Centennial, Colo., Aspendale Centennial will total 200,000 square feet and 172 apartments. Now leasing, the property is scheduled to open in late 2025.

Aspendale Northglenn in Northglenn, Colo., is also currently leasing and totals 172 units. The property will open in early 2026 and will include an 8,800-square-foot clubhouse.

Aspendale Littleton in Littleton, Colo., is scheduled for completion in mid-2026, with leasing scheduled to begin this fall. Upon completion, the property will feature 190 apartments and a two-story, 10,000-square-foot clubhouse.

In Scottsdale, Ariz., Aspendale Scottsdale is scheduled to begin move-ins in October 2026. In addition to 161 apartment units, the community will feature 10 single-story duplex cottages.

Amenities at Aspendale communities include fitness centers, outdoor turf areas, art studios, card rooms, swimming pools, dining courtyards and dog parks.