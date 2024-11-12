Tuesday, November 12, 2024
AcquisitionsHealthcareTexas

Healing Realty Trust Buys El Paso Medical Office Building for $7.1M

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — Healing Realty Trust, a Florida-based REIT focused on healthcare assets, has purchased a 50,000-square-foot medical office building in El Paso for $7.1 million. The four-story building is situated on a 2.2-acre site at 1810 Murchison Drive within the Pill Hill Medical District. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was originally built in 1978 and subsequently renovated in 2020. Tenants include WellMed, Quest Diagnostics, Optum and Universal Health Services. The seller was not disclosed.

