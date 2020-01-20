REBusinessOnline

Healthcare Practice Signs 19,764 SF Lease Renewal, Expansion in Conroe, Texas

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — Conroe WillIs Family Medicine has signed a 19,764-square-foot healthcare lease renewal and expansion at League Line Medical Office Building, a 59,222-square-foot property located about 40 miles north of Houston. The practice renewed its 15,055-square-foot lease and took on an additional 4,709 square feet. Sarah Carter of Transwestern represented the landlord, Diversified Healthcare Trust, in the lease negotiations.

