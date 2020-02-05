Healthcare Realty Acquires Taj Mahal Medical Office Building in Laguna Hills for $42M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIF. — Healthcare Realty has purchased a medical office building, located at 23521 Paseo De Valencia in Laguna Hills, from The Muller Co. for $42 million in an off-market transaction.

Known as Taj Mahal, the property was originally developed in 1964 as an office building and later converted into medical office space due to its proximity to Saddleback Memorial Hospital. The 88,538-square-foot asset underwent a modernization in 2011 to update the property’s design and functionality.

John Wadsworth of Colliers International’s Healthcare Services served as lead broker in the transaction. Wadsworth represented the buyer in the deal.