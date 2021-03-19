REBusinessOnline

Healthcare Society Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society is moving into sublease space at River Point North.

CHICAGO — Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease in Chicago. The tenant is moving into sublease space at River Point North, which is located at 350 N. Orleans St. HIMSS is a member-based association offering expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. The association is moving from 33 W. Monroe in Chicago. The new space offers a flexible layout and a rental rate far below the building’s asking rent, according to Avison Young. Chad Bermingham of Avison Young represented HIMSS in the lease transaction. Gartner Research listed the office space for sublease. Christine Bower and Matt Carolan of JLL represented Gartner, which will continue to occupy 44,450 square feet at the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  