Healthcare Society Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society is moving into sublease space at River Point North.

CHICAGO — Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease in Chicago. The tenant is moving into sublease space at River Point North, which is located at 350 N. Orleans St. HIMSS is a member-based association offering expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. The association is moving from 33 W. Monroe in Chicago. The new space offers a flexible layout and a rental rate far below the building’s asking rent, according to Avison Young. Chad Bermingham of Avison Young represented HIMSS in the lease transaction. Gartner Research listed the office space for sublease. Christine Bower and Matt Carolan of JLL represented Gartner, which will continue to occupy 44,450 square feet at the building.