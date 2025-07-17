Thursday, July 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HealthPartners Lakeview Hospital will rise six stories at the northeast corner of Manning Avenue and Highway 36.
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestMinnesota

HealthPartners Breaks Ground on 400,000 SF Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

STILLWATER, MINN. — HealthPartners has broken ground on its new HealthPartners Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, an eastern suburb of the Twin Cities. Kraus-Anderson is the construction manager for the six-story, 400,000-square-foot hospital and clinic campus. The project is slated to open in early 2028. The new location will offer expanded specialized services such as a family birth center, TRIA Orthopedics Clinic, cardiac catheterization lab, cancer care and improved emergency and critical care. The campus will include walking trails and nature views from patient rooms.

HealthPartners acquired the project site in 2017, but design planning halted at the pandemic’s onset. Planning resumed in 2022, and the architects were chosen by late 2023. Over the past 18 months, efforts have concentrated on design development and community engagement.  

You may also like

JLL Arranges $124M in Equity, Construction Financing for...

Dwight Capital Provides $61.9M in HUD-Insured Loans for...

ComPsych Relocates Global Headquarters to Prudential Plaza in...

McShane to Build 76-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Largo Capital Arranges $41.8M Construction Loan for Upstate...

EYA Buys Vacant Shopping Center in Metro D.C.,...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 87,790 SF Medical Office...

Dole Food Selects Swinerton to Build-Out New U.S....

Smart Design, Outdoor Spaces and Sustainability Help Reimagine...