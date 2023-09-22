HealthPartners Breaks Ground on $50.5M Specialty Center in Woodbury, Minnesota

WOODBURY, MINN. — HealthPartners has broken ground on a $50.5 million specialty center in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury. The facility will provide additional medical and surgical specialty care to the community. Located on City Place Boulevard, the project will rise two stories and total 55,000 square feet. Completion is slated for winter 2024. The project marks the health system’s latest addition to the Woodbury area, including HealthPartners Clinic Woodbury, TRIA Orthopedic Center, Melrose Center and other specialty care clinics. Kraus-Anderson is the construction manager.