Healthpeak Properties to Develop 141,000 SF Life Sciences Project in South San Francisco

Nexus on Grand in South San Francisco, Calif., will feature a five-story, 141,000-square-foot lab-ready building for life science users.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — Healthpeak Properties will commence construction on Nexus on Grand, a life sciences development located at 233 E. Grand Ave. in South San Francisco. The Class A development will consist of a five-story, 141,000-square-foot building and an adjacent parking structure.

The purpose-built lab building will feature modern design, prominent location on East Grand Avenue, flexible and efficient floor plates and lab-ready building systems that will accommodate a number of life sciences users.

Nexus on Grand will be Healthpeak’s third ground-up development in the San Francisco market since 2015, following the leasing of The Cove at Oyster Point and The Shore at Sierra Point.