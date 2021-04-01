Healthpeak Properties to Renovate 168,790 SF Medical Office Building in Houston

The renovation of West Medical One in Houston is expected to be complete in early 2022.

HOUSTON — Denver-based REIT Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) will renovate West Medical One, a 168,790-square-foot medical office building located on the HCA Houston Healthcare West campus. The project will add new patient drop-off areas, dining spaces, a tenant lounge and medical spec suites, as well as upgrade the lobby and other common areas. Healthpeak is in the process of securing permits and expects to complete the renovations in the first quarter of 2022. Identity Architects is designing the project, and E.E. Reed Construction is the general contractor.