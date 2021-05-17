Healthpeak Sells 10-Property Senior Living Discovery Portfolio to Lone Star Funds for $334M

DALLAS AND DENVER — Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) has sold a 10-property portfolio of Discovery Senior Living properties in Florida, Texas and Georgia to Lone Star Funds, a Dallas-based private equity firm. Healthpeak sold the 1,428-unit portfolio for $334 million. Although the Denver-based REIT disclosed the sale during its first-quarter earnings report, the buyer and any further details weren’t released at that time. Healthpeak is selling the bulk of its seniors housing portfolio in a move to exit the industry in favor of life sciences and medical office real estate. Discovery Senior Living retained management and daily operational responsibilities for the Discovery Village communities following the transaction.