Hearn to Convert Portion of Iconic Chicago Office Tower into Medical Space

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Hearn plans to convert four floors of 875 North Michigan Avenue into medical office space named the Mag Mile Medical Pavilion.

CHICAGO — The Hearn Co. has unveiled plans to convert four floors of 875 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago into clinical and surgical space named the Mag Mile Medical Pavilion. Hearn has selected Cushman & Wakefield to lease the building-within-a-building concept. Hearn plans to invest more than $10 million into converting floors 28 through 30 and 33, totaling 130,000 square feet, into medical office space. There will be a dedicated valet entrance, patient drop-off and pickup on the north side and a dedicated elevator bank. Completion is slated for the second quarter of this year. The 100-story property was formerly known as the John Hancock Center. Karoline Eigel, Matt Sullivan, Lindsey Groom and Jack Seher of Cushman & Wakefield make up the leasing team.