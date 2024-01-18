Thursday, January 18, 2024
Heartland Soccer Moves Corporate Office to Aspiria Campus in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — The Heartland Soccer Association, a nonprofit that supports the development of youth soccer players in metro Kansas City, has moved its corporate office to the Aspiria campus in Overland Park. The move took place in November. Heartland Soccer hosts more than 3,450 league teams annually and 14 tournaments each year that attract more than 3,700 teams from 16 states. Established in 1977, the organization has 74,000 youth soccer players, 4,000 coaches and 2,000 referees. Wichita-based Occidental Management owns and manages Aspiria, which is the redevelopment of the former Sprint campus.

