Heather Sharp Joins Progressive Real Estate Partners as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales, Leasing

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Heather Sharp has joined Progressive Real Estate Partners as senior vice president of retail sales and leasing. Sharp, who brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate, will lead the firm’s expansion into the Coachella Valley while continuing brokerage activities, including the sale and leasing of retail properties.

Previously, Sharp was a partner at Wilson Meade Commercial Real Estate in Rancho Mirage.

“We have been eager to bring our team-oriented, resource-rich brokerage culture to the Coachella Valley for a few years, but were waiting for the right person to lead this expansion,” says Brad Umansky, president of Rancho Cucamonga-based Progressive.