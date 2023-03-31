Friday, March 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Western

Heather Sharp Joins Progressive Real Estate Partners as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales, Leasing

by Jeff Shaw

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Heather Sharp has joined Progressive Real Estate Partners as senior vice president of retail sales and leasing. Sharp, who brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate, will lead the firm’s expansion into the Coachella Valley while continuing brokerage activities, including the sale and leasing of retail properties. 

Previously, Sharp was a partner at Wilson Meade Commercial Real Estate in Rancho Mirage. 

“We have been eager to bring our team-oriented, resource-rich brokerage culture to the Coachella Valley for a few years, but were waiting for the right person to lead this expansion,” says Brad Umansky, president of Rancho Cucamonga-based Progressive.

You may also like

Silverstein Completes $60M in Renovations to U.S. Bank...

MBK, Haseko Begin Construction of 315-Unit Zia Apartments...

UrbanStreet Group Buys 17-Acre Parcel in Goodyear, Arizona...

ALMQUIST Signs 21 Tenants to River Street Marketplace...

Orange County’s Retail Vacancy is Tight, but Capital Markets...

BKM Acquires Airport Business Center Industrial Portfolio in...

Selective Eton Nordhoff Buys 48,550 SF Industrial Property...

PSRS Arranges $5.9M in Financing for Industrial Property...

McCarthy Building Cos. Leases New Office in Denver