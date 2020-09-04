Heavenrich & Co. Arranges $5.3M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Heavenrich & Co. has negotiated the $5.3 million sale of Villa Toscana at Cypress Woods, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in northwest Houston. Villa Toscana was built in 2009 on an 80-acre medical campus, anchored by the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. Heavenrich & Co. represented the sellers, national owner-operator StoneGate Senior Living and an unnamed, publicly traded REIT. The buyer was O&M Investments, a private equity firm focused on skilled nursing. Villa Toscana’s occupancy was 76 percent at the time of sale.