Heavenrich & Co. Arranges Sale of 60-Unit Pathways Memory Care in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Heavenrich & Co. has arranged the sale of Pathways Memory Care, a 60-unit skilled nursing memory care facility located in Northwest Houston. The property was built in 2014 on an 80-acre medical campus that includes the Kelsey Seybold Clinic and Villa Toscana, an 86-unit skilled nursing facility that Heavenrich brokered the sale of in 2020. StoneGate Senior Living, a national owner-operator, sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed price.