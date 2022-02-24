HED Completes Design of New Office for Warner Law Firm in Detroit

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Office

The new office is on the third floor of 2715 Woodward.

DETROIT — National design firm HED has completed the design of the new Detroit office for Warner Norcross + Judd law firm. The tenant occupies the third floor of 2715 Woodward, a Class A building. The law firm’s office features open workspaces as well as 50 private offices as well as a law library, media room, kitchen and reception area. Warner maintains eight other offices throughout Michigan.