HED Completes Design of New Office for Warner Law Firm in Detroit
DETROIT — National design firm HED has completed the design of the new Detroit office for Warner Norcross + Judd law firm. The tenant occupies the third floor of 2715 Woodward, a Class A building. The law firm’s office features open workspaces as well as 50 private offices as well as a law library, media room, kitchen and reception area. Warner maintains eight other offices throughout Michigan.
