Heidenberg Completes Redevelopment of Vermont Mall, Signs New Tenants

BERLIN, VT. — Heidenberg Properties has completed the redevelopment of Berlin Mall, located just south of the Vermont state capital, into a mixed-use development and signed two new tenants to leases totaling roughly 60,000 square feet. The redevelopment began last year with the opening of Chestnut Place, a 98-unit seniors housing complex. Five Below opened a store at the property in February, and Hobby Lobby backfilled the former J.C. Penney anchor space in April. Heidenberg has also obtained approval for the addition of 30 residential units as well as a standalone, drive-thru Starbucks, and rebranded the property as Central Vermont Marketplace.