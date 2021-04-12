REBusinessOnline

Heidenberg, JV Partner to Add Mix of Uses to Potomac Marketplace in Ranson, West Virginia Following Zoning Change

RANSON, W.VA. — A joint venture between Heidenberg Properties Group and Strategic Real Estate Partners has announced plans to add a mix of uses to Potomac Marketplace in Ranson.

In March of this year, the City of Ranson’s Planning Commission approved the rezoning of Potomac Marketplace to allow for the creation of a mixed-use and walkable neighborhood.

Potomac Marketplace is located within an opportunity zone and can support up to 50,000 square feet of future development, including complimentary uses such as multifamily, office, medical and/or hospitality. The rezoning allows for higher density development at the site that would accommodate new apartments and offices, according to Heidenberg Properties Group.

The shopping center opened in 2006 and is prominently located along Route 9. Current tenants include Marshalls, The Home Depot, Kohl’s, regional grocer Weis Markets, Petco and a variety of fast-casual restaurants such as Panera Bread, Glory Days Grill and Dunkin’.

