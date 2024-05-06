Heidenberg Properties Acquires Albany Retail Center for $28M

ALBANY, N.Y. — An affiliate of New Jersey-based Heidenberg Properties has acquired At Colonie Center, a 243,395-square-foot retail center in Albany for $28 million. Whole Foods Market anchors the property, which was 58 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Floor & Decor and Sierra Trading Post. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Donovan of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Heidenberg Properties as the buyer.