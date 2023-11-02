Thursday, November 2, 2023
Pizza Lobo is expected to debut at 165 N. Morgan St. in summer 2024.
Heisler Hospitality Signs 10,000 SF Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market for New Restaurant

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Heisler Hospitality has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease to occupy the entire building at 165 N. Morgan St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Heisler, led by entrepreneur Matt Eisler and designer Kevin Heisner, plans to open Pizza Lobo in the space in summer 2024. The lease marks Heisler’s fourth establishment in Chicago. The restaurateurs also operate Nights & Weekends and Lone Wolf in the West Loop and Estereo FM in Fulton Market. Fulton Street Cos. (FSC) owns the building at 165 N. Morgan St. along with partner Fred Latsko of Latsko Interests, which brought Guinness Open Gate Brewery to Chicago. FSC purchased the single-tenant property in December 2021 from a private investor. Previously housing the corporate offices of Tenzing Wine & Spirits, the building features a private, 2,500-square-foot outdoor courtyard.

