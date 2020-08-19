Heitman Architects, McShane Complete Bystronic’s 163,350 SF North American Headquarters in Metro Chicago
HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Heitman Architects Design, serving as architect/designer, and McShane Construction Co., serving as general contractor, have completed the development of a North American headquarters facility for Swiss-based Bystronic Inc.
The tenant is a high-tech manufacturer of high-quality machines and systems for processing sheet metal and other flat materials for laser cutting, bending and automation.
Bystronic is relocating from nearby Elgin to the 163,350-square-foot property, which includes 30,400 square feet of office space, 67,750 square feet of production space, 35,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 30,200-square-foot showroom.
Designed and organized around the visitor experience, the facility features a catwalk that bisects the showroom and the manufacturing floor, stacking hospitality rooms that overlook the showroom and a large central conference room perched off the catwalk.
Construction of the property began in fall 2018.