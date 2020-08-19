REBusinessOnline

Heitman Architects, McShane Complete Bystronic’s 163,350 SF North American Headquarters in Metro Chicago

Bystronic is relocating to a new 163,350-square-foot office and manufacturing facility in Hoffman Estates, Ill., from its former location in Elgin, Ill.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Heitman Architects Design, serving as architect/designer, and McShane Construction Co., serving as general contractor, have completed the development of a North American headquarters facility for Swiss-based Bystronic Inc.

The tenant is a high-tech manufacturer of high-quality machines and systems for processing sheet metal and other flat materials for laser cutting, bending and automation.

Bystronic is relocating from nearby Elgin to the 163,350-square-foot property, which includes 30,400 square feet of office space, 67,750 square feet of production space, 35,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 30,200-square-foot showroom.

Designed and organized around the visitor experience, the facility features a catwalk that bisects the showroom and the manufacturing floor, stacking hospitality rooms that overlook the showroom and a large central conference room perched off the catwalk.

Construction of the property began in fall 2018.

