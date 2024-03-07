Helio Group Receives $40M Acquisition Loan for Cobalt Apartments in Culver City, California

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Helio Group has received a $40 million loan for the acquisition of Cobalt Apartments, a multifamily property in Culver City. Jeff Sause, Chad Morgan and Jacob Michael of JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan for the borrower from a regional bank.

Cobalt Apartments features 135 units and 14,754 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Situated along Washington Boulevard, the property sits across the street from Sony Pictures Studios near interstates 10 and 405. Additionally, residents are within a 15-minute walk from the Palms Station Expo Line, which offers regional transportation.