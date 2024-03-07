Thursday, March 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cobalt-Apts-Culver-City-CA
Cobalt Apartments in Culver City, Calif., features 135 units and 14,754 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Helio Group Receives $40M Acquisition Loan for Cobalt Apartments in Culver City, California

by Amy Works

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Helio Group has received a $40 million loan for the acquisition of Cobalt Apartments, a multifamily property in Culver City. Jeff Sause, Chad Morgan and Jacob Michael of JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan for the borrower from a regional bank.

Cobalt Apartments features 135 units and 14,754 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Situated along Washington Boulevard, the property sits across the street from Sony Pictures Studios near interstates 10 and 405. Additionally, residents are within a 15-minute walk from the Palms Station Expo Line, which offers regional transportation.

You may also like

Legacy Partners Completes 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park...

Peak Capital Partners Sells 14-Acre Industrial Development Site...

PCCP, Alliance Residential Buy Prado Apartment Community in...

Peak Development, Hungry Investments Acquire 5.5-Acre Retail Development...

TMG Brokers $16.5M Purchase of Vantage Point Apartments...

Clark County Acquires 17,066 SF Healthcare Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $30.8M Sale of Aurora...

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 124,005 SF Downers Park...

JLL Arranges Recapitalization of 36-Story Boston Apartment Tower