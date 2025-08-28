Thursday, August 28, 2025
Arya-Apts-Culver-City-CA
Arya Apartments in Culver City, Calif., offers 119 apartments, a fitness center, rooftop lounge with barbecue areas and a coworking lounge with conference room. (Photo credit: Helio Group)
Helio Group Receives $58M Loan for Refinancing of Arya Apartments in Culver City, California

by Amy Works

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Helio Group has received $58 million in refinancing for Arya Apartments, a Class A multifamily property in Culver City. Jeff Sause, Chad Morgan, Jacob Michael and Danny Ryan of JLL represented the borrower in arranging the floating-rate loan with Canyon Partners Real Estate. Arya Apartments features 38 studio units, 36 one-bedroom units and 45 two-bedroom units with luxury finishes and smart home technology. The community includes a fitness center with Technogym equipment, a rooftop lounge with barbecue areas, a coworking lounge with conference room, electric vehicle charging stations and a future rooftop pool.

