Helio Group Receives $58M Loan for Refinancing of Arya Apartments in Culver City, California

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Helio Group has received $58 million in refinancing for Arya Apartments, a Class A multifamily property in Culver City. Jeff Sause, Chad Morgan, Jacob Michael and Danny Ryan of JLL represented the borrower in arranging the floating-rate loan with Canyon Partners Real Estate. Arya Apartments features 38 studio units, 36 one-bedroom units and 45 two-bedroom units with luxury finishes and smart home technology. The community includes a fitness center with Technogym equipment, a rooftop lounge with barbecue areas, a coworking lounge with conference room, electric vehicle charging stations and a future rooftop pool.