Aston-Residences-Culver-City-CA
Located in Culver City, Calif., Aston Residences will offer 190 apartments and 5,191 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Rendering credit: Helio Group)
Helio Group Receives $92M Construction Loan for Aston Residences in Culver City, California

by Amy Works

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Helio Group has obtained a $92 million construction loan for Aston Residences, a to-be-built multifamily property in Culver City. Jeff Sause, Chad Morgan, Jacob Michael and Danny Ryan of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan with Affinius Capital for the borrower.

Located at 10505 Washington Blvd., Aston Residences will offer 160 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom apartments with luxury finishes and smart home technology. Community amenities will include 5,191 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a fitness room, clubhouse, an indoor pickleball court, hot and cold plunge pools, an outdoor kitchen and bicycle parking within a three-floor garage. Completion is slated for first-quarter 2028.

