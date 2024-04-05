Friday, April 5, 2024
LoansMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilySeniors Housing

Helios Arranges $7.5M in Acquisition Financing for Memory Care Community in Suburban St. Paul

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Helios has arranged a $7.5 million loan and revolving line of credit on behalf of a Minnesota-based provider of specialty memory care services. Helios arranged the 18-month financing for the borrower’s acquisition of a specialty memory care community in suburban St. Paul. The community was stabilized at the time of acquisition and was originally developed by the borrower in partnership with a Chicago-based private equity firm. Prior to the financing, the borrower leased the community from the seller. A Minnesota-based community bank provided the financing.

